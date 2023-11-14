Chef Jack Luby on brink of Below Deck Med firing after drinking with charter guests

Getting carried away with the guests on the yacht, Below Deck Med’s Chef Jack was drinking on the job.

One of the newcomers this season is Chef Jack Luby, and if the three-strikes system was valid for his job, he’d already be fired.

First, he got on the bad side of the viewers when he failed to cook eggs properly, which shouldn’t be possible for a professional chef.

Then, he proceeded to disgust fans when he seemingly ate from a spoon and put it back into the pot of food he was cooking for the guests.

That brings us to his third strike, which Margot Sisson had experience with on Below Deck Down Under Season 2’s Margot Sisson: drinking on the job.

Bravo

Did Below Deck Med’s Jack Luby drink in Season 8?

In Episode 8, Chef Jack, who was attracted to the charter guests, had a shot of alcohol with them, which is a huge no-no in the yachting industry.

After Tumi pressured him to reveal his mistake to Captain Sandy, he actually went through with it and spilled his own beans.

“I feel like I’m giving Jack the opportunity to tell Sandy because she’ll find out somewhere or other, whether it’s through the guest, whether it’s through crew member. Like, she would find out. And I really hope he does the right thing,” Tumi said in the episode.

Just like Captain Jason Chambers gave Margot a pass for drinking, Sandy decided not to fire him for breaking the rule.

But, if he gets carried away and does it again, then there’s a great chance that his time on the Season will run out. Will he get fired by the end of the Season?

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming Seasons, make sure to check our page here.