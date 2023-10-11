Chef Jack gets furious with Tumi after dinner mishap on Below Deck Med

Season 8 of Below Deck Med blew up following a disastrous second charter where Tumi and Chef Jack butted heads.

Tumi has had a rough go-round for her first charter as chief stew on Below Deck Med. Not only was the weather awful leading to the charter guests being unable to set sail, but the drama amongst the crew only made things even worse.

After a mishap with the dinner order, Chef Jack only added to Tumi’s stress by getting furious with her over the whole ordeal. According to the chef, he wasn’t a fan of how Tumi wouldn’t take responsibility for the dinner mistake and instead blamed the situation on the guests.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Chef Jack and Tumi argue on Below Deck Med over dinner mistake

During Season 8, Episode 3 of the hit Bravo show, one of the charter guests was displeased with her dinner. Unfortunately, there was a miscommunication with her order request in which she believed her appetizer was going to be served as an entree instead.

This mix-up left Chef Jack incredibly stressed out, yet Tumi attempted to put him at ease by saying it was the charter guest’s mistake rather than the fault of anyone on the crew.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Jack wasn’t a fan of this response and instead felt like Tumi should’ve taken responsibility for the mistake as chief stew rather than blame the guest. When Tumi felt as though Jack was being unfair to her, she warned him not to let any of the other crew members “get in his ear” about her.

Article continues after ad

According to Tumi, she believed Chef Jack didn’t “respect” her because Natalya had been feeding him lies.

Article continues after ad

In an effort to try and mend the situation, Tumi told Jack how she really felt about him. “I want you to win, I never ever want you to fail,” she told him. “You’re phenomenal … I know you have someone in your ear, I would like at least a fair chance.”

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med to see if Jack and Tumi can resolve their beef once and for all.