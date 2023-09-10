Captain Lee responds to Below Deck fan alleging chest tattoo depicts Captain Jason

Captain Lee has corrected a Below Deck fan on Twitter after they mistakenly theorized that his chest tattoo depicted fellow yachting captain Jason Chambers.

Fan theories are hypotheses proposed by the viewers and readers of a particular entertainment source, and they don’t just pertain to fiction.

CivicScience data shows that 52 percent of people in the US watch at least one hour of reality TV a week, and popular shows often amass large fanbases that are always on the lookout for new information on their favorite stars.

However, there are actual people on the other side of the camera and it’s important to remember that these theories may impact those they’re about. One Below Deck fan found this out the hard way after tweeting that Captain Lee’s chest tattoo looked like it depicted Captain Jason, only to have Lee himself correct them.

As a “former day skipper,” Emma Jesson took to Twitter during a Below Deck binge after spotting Captain Lee’s ink, writing, “I spy with my little eye…something beginning with ‘Cap J??’”

“Sorry to disappoint you Emma, but that’s a tattoo of my son Josh who passed away [4.5 years ago],” Captain Lee responded.

Evidently mortified by the “insensitive” mix-up, Emma deleted her original post and made a series of Tweets apologizing.

“Words cannot convey how sorry I am about your son or that I appeared to have made light of your beautiful tattoo,” Emma said, going on to explain that she hadn’t been watching the seasons of Below Deck in order and had hence not made the connection.

“I knew about your son, but am so stupid not to have linked him to your tattoo,” Emma said. A follow-up tweet clarifying; “Yes [I] know about your beautiful [son’s] passing… but because I have not been watching the seasons in order, I did not link Josh to your tattoo.”

Expressing that she was “deeply sorry” for posting the Tweet, Emma said, “Only those who have walked in your shoes can even come vaguely close to knowing something of your pain… God bless you, your son [and] family, sending love [and] light.”

Although Emma has asked Captain Lee to accept her “sincere and heartfelt apology,” he has yet to respond.

