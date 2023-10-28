Captain Lee from Below Deck explains why watching Real Housewives is “torture”

Based on what he thinks of his new Couch Talk show with Kate Chastain, Captain Lee might be missing his Below Deck job.

When Captain Lee Rosbach announced that he was not invited back for Season 11 of Below Deck, viewers were absolutely shocked.

Even though Bravo let him go from his captain duties, that does not mean that the popular reality TV network has fired him entirely. In fact, they have given him a brand new show to take on.

Lee is now starring in Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, a recap series with his former co-star Kate Chastain.

The two are not recapping and reacting to the Below Deck franchise like they used to do for their Galley Talk segments. Instead, they are reviewing episodes of the latest Bravo shows, which include everything from Vanderpump Rules to Crappie Lake.

While Kate seems as though she’s having a blast watching reality TV dramas, Lee is not having it.

Kate Chastain and Captain Lee on Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.

Does Below Deck’s Captain Lee like Couch Talk?

On October 27, Captain Lee was the special guest on Le Batard & Friends’ STUpodity podcast.

During his appearance, he stumbled on the topic of Couch Talk and did not hold back slamming a specific genre of shows they have to cover on the show: Real Housewives.

Labeling the first five minutes as “torture”, Lee complained that “when that decibel level gets up there, about 10 or 15-decibel levels higher than it should, it’s like taking an aluminum saucepan from 30 years ago and scraping a butter knife on the bottom.”

Kate hasn’t responded to Lee’s comments as of yet. Based on his public criticism of his own show, it’s doubtful that Couch Talk will get another season.

To stay updated on Below Deck, make sure to check our page here.