Captain Lee explains why “p**sy” Tom Sandoval wouldn’t last on Below Deck

Captain Lee Rossbach is not a huge fan of Tom Sandoval. During a recent podcast, he even called Tom an insulting name. Here’s why he feels this way so strongly.

After spending more than three decades as a mega yacht expert, Captain Lee Rossbach knows quite a bit about this industry.

Some of the Below Deck cast members he deals with make him proud of what’s to come in the future of yachting. Others don’t always rise to the occasion when it comes to their responsibilities.

Article continues after ad

During a podcast interview with Le Batard & Friends – STUpodity, Captain Lee opened up about Tom Sandoval. Hilariously, what he had to say wasn’t exactly the nicest. These are the details.

Article continues after ad

Here’s why Captain Lee called Tom Sandoval a p**sy

When Captain Lee was asked about Tom, his response was unforgettably iconic. First, he opened up about his own personal podcast called Salty with Captain Lee.

He explained that he never goes out of his way to spread malicious rumors on his podcast, but he remains true to himself by being totally honest about everything he’s thinking. He even admitted to bashing the Bravo network every once in a while.

Article continues after ad

Podcasters Billy and Lorenzo finally asked him, “Were you excited when [Tom] Sandoval kind of subsided a little bit, too? Because that kind of took over the world for a little bit.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To that, Captain Lee said, “Yeah, Sandoval… what a p**sy.”

Billy and Lorenzo burst out into laughter as soon as the words left Captain Lee’s mouth. They found it so amusing that they brought up the idea of inviting the captain back every week moving forward.

Article continues after ad

In reference to Tom’s chosen nail polish color, the captain went on to say, “Who does things like that? Look what he’s ruined for some people. Women will never wear white nail polish again!”

When asked if he’d have Tom as a deck hand on his ship, he plainly said he didn’t believe Tom could cut it in the position.

Article continues after ad

He further explained that anyone hoping to get away with an eight or 10-hour day on board is absolutely mistaken if they want to make it in the yachting industry. Hopefully, the cast of Below Deck Med Season 8 is up for the challenge.