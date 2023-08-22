Captain Jason breaks Below Deck Down Under tradition after insane tips from guests

Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers just explained what the infamous disco helmet in Season 2 means.

Aside from the iconic crew members of Below Deck Down Under Season 2, like Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers, there are also some iconic props in the show.

For example, there is a blonde mullet/wig that Deckhand Culver Bradbury is known to bring out and entertain viewers with.

There is also a disco-themed helmet that is shown in almost every episode of the show. But what is its significance? Here is everything you need to know about the glitter prop, according to the captain.

What did Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason say about the helmet?

In almost every episode of Season 2, so far, Captain Jason has awarded the disco helmet to one of the crew members after a charter leaves.

But just because it’s given out by the captain doesn’t mean it’s a good gift. In fact, the helmet is handed out to the person Jason feels needs the most improvement.

He didn’t give the helmet out during Episode 11 due to the fact that he believed everyone did a great job. They even received a whopping $17,500 in tips from the charter guests to split amongst each other.

Arguably, Culver (the Chief Entertainment Officer) has received the disco helmet the most out of the entire crew. He’s also been reprimanded by Bosun Joao Franco for being lazy and focusing more on the guests than his actual work. Maybe this means he’s the next to get fired in Season 2? Only time will tell.

