Bryan Cranston does hilarious impression of Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana reacting to “Scandoval”

Bryan Cranston just recreated an iconic Vanderpump Rules scene as Ariana Madix. And it should be award-winning.

Actor Bryan Cranston is most known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle. But, he might have just given his best acting performance yet.

Season 10 was one of the best seasons of Vanderpump Rules, maybe even in all of reality TV. This is namely because of the scandal between Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss.

And, now that the heat of the “Scandoval” has finally calmed down, Bryan recently decided to get in on the fun.

Did Bryan Cranston do an impression of Ariana Madix?

On June 20, Bryan Cranston appeared as a guest of Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

For the Clubhouse Playhouse segment, he was asked to reenact a scene from Vanderpump Rules. Specifically, the scene where Ariana Madix confronted Tom Sandoval about his cheating in the finale episode. And he certainly delivered.

The actor portrayed Ariana and hilariously performed the entire scene, even giving some top-notch fake emotional facial expressions.

“Now you’ve got a little bit of money. Little bar, little band. And this girl is going to act enamored with you? Cause that’s what you want,” Bryan hysterically acted out.

Fans quickly shared their reaction to the funny performance in the comments section of the YouTube video.

One fan wrote, “This was absolutely epic!!!! He couldn’t have done it better!!!! I absolutely loved this!!!!”

Another viewer chimed in and said, “And I thought I couldn’t love Bryan Cranston anymore–oh my gosh this was the best.”

Ariana has not publicly responded to Bryan’s performance as of yet.

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.