Bravo trolled by Below Deck Med fans over next episode preview error

Bravo goofed by releasing the wrong trailer for Below Deck Med on its official YouTube channel, leaving fans annoyed.

Following every new episode of Below Deck, Bravo will post a trailer for the upcoming episode that is yet to come.

After Season 8, Episode 3 of Below Deck Med was released, many fans of the hit Bravo series ran over to Bravo’s YouTube page so they could catch the trailer for Episode 4.

Because Below Deck Med is now only releasing one episode per week rather than two, viewers have become more eager than ever to learn what will happen next on the reality series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Yet, unfortunately, the official Bravo YouTube channel has accidentally posted a trailer for Episode 2 of Season 8 rather than the next episode, Episode 4. As a result, fans of the show are trolling the series for this error, insisting A.I. runs Bravo’s YouTube page.

Bravo messes up with Below Deck Med sneak peek trailer for next episode

So much has transpired in Season 8 of Below Deck Med. Whether it be the conflicts between Tumi and Natalya or the return of notorious pot-stirrer Kyle, this installment of the Below Deck franchise seems to be filled with more drama to unpack than ever before.

Article continues after ad

As a result, fans of the show are eager to keep up with what will happen next in the BD franchise. The fact that Bravo released the wrong trailer on its official YouTube channel has left some viewers convinced that the official Bravo channel is being run by bots.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“…this is from last week,” one fan commented on the video.

“We’ve seen that already!” said another fan, with a thumbs-down emoji.

“I’m convinced nobody is in the bravo office or A.I. is their secretary because the posts are nonsense!” another fan concluded.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, the Bravo YouTube channel will pick up on this mistake and air the proper trailer for Episode 4.

Stay tuned for all new episodes of Below Deck on Bravo.