Biggest Reality TV show premieres to look forward to in 2024

As we work through the beginning of a new year, these are the Reality TV shows you can look forward to with the start of 2024.

Reality TV fans can anticipate many shows making a comeback in the first half of 2024. Many were announced months ago, like Vanderpump Rules Season 11 and Love Is Blind.

The fun does not end with the Holiday season as there are plenty of upcoming shows to keep you entertained this new year. It is easy to miss out on announcements so we have curated a list of shows you can add to your must-watch list.

Here’s a list of all early 2024 Reality TV shows and what they’re all about.

Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules, which developed as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, already has ten seasons out. The show centers Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant & Lounge and all the drama her employees bring.

The show is making a comeback with Season 11 this year. The cast this season will include Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, as well as Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Shay.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will officially air on Tuesday, January 30, at 8/7c on Bravo

Love Island: All Stars

ITV The cast of Love Island Games Season 1

Last year, Love Island executives spoiled the franchise fans with back-to-back spin-offs. We had two incredible international spin-offs, Love Island Australia and Love Island Games. After those two, the filming of Love Island: All Stars was also announced.

This new franchise spin-off will be replacing the winter UK edition of the franchise and a regular summer edition will continue for several months after All Stars ends.

Love Island: All Stars Season 1 is set to release on 30 January on ITV.

Love Is Blind

Netflix Aaliyah and Lydia from Love Is Blind Season 5

It was announced that Love Is Blind would be getting 2 new seasons in 2024. Season 6 of the franchise was confirmed earlier this year and the show has already been filmed. On December 13, 2023, Love Is Blind Season 7 was also confirmed.

It was announced that the show will be airing on Valentine’s Day in 2024. So, Love Is Blind Season 6 airs on 14 February 2024 on Netflix.

Queer Eye

Everyone’s favorite queer reality show is finally coming back with a set of new episodes. Queer Eye centers on five experts who spend a week trying to help improve five different aspects of someone’s life.

The fab 5 – Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France – are all returning for Season 8.

The Bravo show is set to return with its wholesomeness on January 24, 2024, on Netflix.

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Season 28 will be back in the first half of 2024 with 32 beautiful women competing for Joey Graziadei’s final rose. The cast of the season was announced by ABC in December of 2023.

All 32 contestants will debut on The Bachelor Season 28, which airs on Monday, January 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Below Deck Adventure

Instagram: @7bravoau, @orianaschneps

Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Mediterranean received plenty of attention during their time of airing. Now we have another spin-off, Below Deck Adventure, making its comeback with a second season and viewers anticipate if it will keep up with the momentum of the franchise.

Within the cast, the confirmed returning names include Stewardess Oriana Schneps, Captain Kerry, and Chief Stewardess Faye Clarke.

Below Deck Adventure Season 2 premieres May 17 on 7Bravo & 7plus.

The Traitors

Peacock The Traitors season 2 cast poster

The US adaptation of The Traitors premiered last year and is set to make a comeback with a second season in 2024. The reality TV show paired ordinary people with celebrities, athletes, and reality TV making them compete in various mental and physical challenges for a prize of $250,000.

The Traitors US Season 2 will release the first three episodes on Friday, January 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on Peacock.