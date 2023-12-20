Big Brother Reindeer Games: Everything you need to know

The CBS Christmas spin-off of Big Brother is available to stream. Here are all the details you need to know about the show before jumping in.

Big Brother finally came out with their holiday spin-off as a treat for the franchise fans—the first season of Big Brother Reindeer Games aired on December 11, 2023.

The series centers on the nine former contestants of the franchise who join the games to compete once more for a prize of $100,000. The former Houseguests Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd showed up as show hosts.

If you’re wondering where to watch the reality competition then look no further – we’ve got everything you need to know so far about the show.

What is Big Brother Reindeer Games about?

The series consists of six episodes that aired over the course of two weeks. In each episode of the competition, the nine HouseGuests competed with each other in three holiday-themed challenges including the ‘Naughty and Nice Challenge’ and ‘Jingle Bell Brawl Challenge’. However, It all ended with an exciting ‘Santa’s Showdown’.

Santa’s Showdown at the end of each episode determined the elimination of one HouseGuest. Unlike Big Brother, this holiday special didn’t involve any nominations, house-voted evictions, or live broadcasts.

Soley these challenges determined which Houseguest would stay another night in the lodge and which would be eliminated from the game.

The house used for Big Brother Reindeer Games was renamed to the Santa’s Lodge and the set was decorated entirely with Christmas decor to match the concept of the spin-off. The entrance of the house along with the living room was decorated with gold-wrapped presents, flying reindeer, ornaments, and wreaths.

Big Brother Reindeer Games aired on CBS and is available to be streamed on Paramount+. The episodes aired between 8 and 9 p.m. ET/PT. After the airing, they were made available on streaming platforms such as DirectTV Stream, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

To stay updated on Big Brother Reindeer Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.