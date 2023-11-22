Bethenny Frankel’s interior designer Brooke Gomez found dead in her apartment

RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel faced critisism after her interview with Raquel Leviss and her call to unionize reality TV stars.

Brooke Gomez, who worked together with Bethenny Frankel in ‘Bethenny Ever After’, passed away this Sunday. Her body was found in her New York apartment.

Bethenny Ever After was aired in 2010 as a spin-off of Bravo’s well-loved Real Housewives franchise. The 3-season short series focused solely on Bethenny from The Real Housewives of New York City. The series captured her wedding, journey towards motherhood, and everything in between.

Season 2 of Bethenny Ever After was where most Real Housewives fans were introduced to Brooke Gomez. Brooke along with her mother, Mariette Himes Gomez, helped Bethenny renovate her $5M Tribeca home. The Dailymail reported the news of her passing.

What happened to Bethenny’s interior designer Brooke Gomez?

Bravo Brooke Gomez during Bethenny Ever After

On the night of 19th November, Bethenny most likely woke up with heartbreaking news of Brooke’s passing. Brooke Gomez was found dead in her $1.3million Madison Avenue apartment.

Her body was discovered by a friend who went to visit her because Brooke had been out of reach for a week. Unfortunately by that point, the body that was discovered was already in an ‘advanced state of decomposition’. Shortly after 911 was called to the location and police were also involved.

After the autopsy, Brooke’s family decided not to share the cause of death. A loved one posted the heartbreaking news on Brooke’s Instagram. They said, “We are greatly saddened by the sudden passing of our friend, Brooke Gomez, a light that shined brilliantly on everyone who knew her.”