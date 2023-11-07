Below Deck’s Laura Bileskalne reveals she had a miscarriage while filming

Laura Bileskalne, who was fired from Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, has now revealed that she was pregnant during the filming of the show.

Laura joined the rest of the crew under Captain Jason Chambers for the second season of one of Below Deck’s most popular spinoffs, but was removed from the show after a series of issues with other crewmates.

Most notably, she was reprimanded for a comment about Bosun Luke Jones, who was also fired for misconduct towards Stewardess Margot Sisson, and for misconduct of her own towards Adam. These two events led to Captain Jason firing her halfway through the season.

After taking a break from social media, Laura has since become more open about her time on Below Deck Down Under, and this has led her to reveal some new details that didn’t make the cut for the show.

Laura Bileskalne says she was pregnant while on Below Deck Down Under

In an appearance on the Miss Understood Podcast, Laura opened up about some of the things going on behind the scenes for the show, revealing that she discovered she was pregnant while the cameras were rolling outside.

She said: “I guess it’s finally time to talk about it. I wasn’t sure I wanted to talk about it, but I think it’s time. I found out I was pregnant on the second day of the show. And I was shocked- it was my first pregnancy.

“I thought I had a UTI, but the antibiotics didn’t help. I spoke with the nurse on the show, she gave me a test. You can imagine that shock, and outside, there’s a camera waiting for me, and I’m in shock and crying, and I need to go and be with guests.

It’s not the first time a former crewmate has discussed the happenings behind the scenes. Notably, Captain Lee hasn’t been holding back about his departure from the show was handled.

