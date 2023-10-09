Below Deck’s Kate Chastain explains how Captain Lee stays involved with her kid’s life

Kate Chastain of Below Deck candidly opened up about the role former crew mates play in her newborn’s life.

Kate Chastain worked under Captain Lee as his chief stew for five Seasons on BravoTV’s Below Deck.

Though she left the show after Season 7, Chastain has kept close with Captain Lee, as the two currently co-host a new talk show called Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.

Chastain is also a new mom, having given birth to her son Sullivan this May. Though she’s kept busy at home, she’s also taken time to talk with ET about motherhood and Captain Lee’s role in Sullivan’s life.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram: kate_chastain Kate Chastain and her son Sullivan.

Kate Chastain calls Captain Lee her son’s “surrogate grandfather”

Chastain may no longer be the chief stew of the sea – however, she’s taken on a new lead role as a mother, which has had her gushing about everything related to her newborn.

In an exclusive interview with ET, Chastain shared who from Below Deck is involved in her son’s life, as she’s still friends with some of her former crew mates.

While talking with ET, Chastain admitted that Captain Lee was her son’s “surrogate grandfather.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

She also jokingly described Captain Lee’s presence in Sullivan’s life saying, “Captain Lee is the type of grandfather figure to Sullivan that you would expect to say, ‘I don’t do diapers.’”

Article continues after ad

Instagram: kate_chastain Kate Chastain and Captain Lee on Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.

Chastain continued, “I think, you know, he loves him from afar.”

Though Captain Lee is a prominent figure in Sullivan’s life, Chastain also talked about another former Below Deck crew mate who is just as important, having called Ben Robinson the “fun-cle.”

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Chastain spoke about life as a new mom, as she was surprised to find that babies didn’t naturally know how to do ‘tummy time,’ saying, “You have to teach them literally everything.”

As for what’s next for Chastain, she and Captain Lee will continue their talk show, which airs every Monday on BravoTV at 10:30 PM EST.