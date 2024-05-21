Below Deck’s Ben reveals he’s dating former Season 6 star after Sunny boatmance

Ben Willoughby hinted that he has a new girlfriend and confirmed that she’s a former crew member who appeared on a previous season of Below Deck.

Bosun Ben Willoughby and deckhand Sunny Marquis had a boatmance on Below Deck Season 11 and discussed their plans to stay together after the show.

After enduring a rocky relationship on the St. David, the two went their separate ways but still remained friends and supported one another.

According to an Instagram post from May 20, Sunny confirmed that she’s dating again, which means that she and Ben are no longer an item.

During an Instagram Q&A with Below Deck fans, Ben revealed his own relationship status when someone asked if he was single.

“No, sorry,” he responded, sharing a selfie with his mystery girlfriend and covering her face with an emoji.

When a different fan asked, “And are you dating someone who’s been on Below Deck,” Ben said yes and posted another dark-lit photo of the new couple sitting together enjoying the sunset.

Instagram: wanderingwilloughby Ben Willoughby revealed he’s dating a former Below Deck star on Instagram.

The identity of Ben’s new girlfriend is difficult to make out in the photo, but based on the side profile and hair color, it looks like it may be Stew Caroline Bedol from Below Deck Season 6.

Caroline’s Instagram story from May 20 features the same beach background with rocky sand that was shown on Ben’s profile.

Although the two aren’t following each other on social media yet, posting stories from the exact location on the same day could be an obvious giveaway that they were together.

Instagram: socrazysocaroline

Besides Sunny, Ben was also in a boatmance with stew Camille Lamb on Season 10 and has a history of being in relationships with women from the franchise.

Sunny hasn’t publicly responded to his reveal as of yet. Maybe dating Ben will persuade Caroline to return to the show? Only time will tell.