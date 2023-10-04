Below Deck stars Malia White & Eddie Lucas to host Battle of the Bosuns event

2024 is going to start off right with a brand-new event centered around Below Deck’s Malia White and Eddie Lucas.

Because of all of the shows within the Below Deck franchise, there have been dozens and dozens of talented crew members on our TV screens.

And with every entertaining season comes one key member who does their best to make sure everything runs smoothly: a bosun. The male version of the chief stewardess, the bosun works directly with the deckhands to ensure successful charters.

Over the years we’ve gotten to know several of them, from Below Deck and Down Under’s Joao Franco to Adventure’s Lewis Lupton.

And now, two bosuns in particular are coming together and spilling all of the tea.

Are Below Deck’s Malia and Eddie doing an event?

Below Deck’s Eddie Lucas and Mediterranean’s Malia White are officially hosting an in-person event called Battle of the Bosuns.

Per the venue’s description, the live show will involve the two reality TV stars telling their most interesting stories about the franchise and sharing some secrets that fans would not expect. There will also be a meet and greet for audience members to meet the stars.

In addition, this will mark the first time that Malia and Eddie will be doing anything together since they’ve worked on two separate BD shows.

The event is slated for February 2024 in New York. It hasn’t been announced if this is the first of many shows, or if any other bosuns plan on making an appearance.

Tickets are not available to purchase just yet, but the price range has already been set on the venue website from $69 to $89 per person.

To stay updated on Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.