Below Deck star Captain Sandy Yawn condemns recent yachting vandalism

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Med just shared her thoughts on the recent vandalism attack in the yachting industry.

Aside from the Season 8 cast and trailer for Below Deck Mediterranean being announced, there has been even more news in the maritime industry this week.

Specifically, there was an incident where two advocates of climate change spray-painted a luxury yacht in Ibiza. The boat is reportedly worth $300 million dollars and is owned by Walmart billionaire Nancy Walton-Laurie.

Insider reported that the incident was targeted based on the simple fact that Nancy is rich.

Even though they did not attack her boat and didn’t even mention her, Captain Sandy Yawn felt the need to speak up about the situation. And unsurprisingly, she is on the side of the yachting industry.

What did Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy just condemn?

On September 4, Captain Sandy spoke with Fox News about the recent incident.

She said, “These people who launched super yachts, they actually put money back into research and science. And a lot of them have labs on their yachts.”

The reality TV star also made sure to throw her signature shade at the supposed ‘environmental activists’ who committed the vandalism in question.

Sandy said, “There are 5,000 yachts roughly in the world. There are over 100,000 ships in the world. So, to target yachts, I don’t think it’s very fair to use paint on top of it to spray a boat. I don’t think that’s very environmentally friendly, too, you know.”

It’s safe to say that Captain Sandy is not on the side of the activists at all. Below Deck Med is set to return with Season 8 on September 25.

