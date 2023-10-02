Below Deck star Captain Jason hints at “OnlyFans” retirement plan

Captain Jason Chambers might go from fan-favorite Below Deck Down Under Season 2 captain to an OnlyFans star.

When it comes to Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, there were a lot of different storylines going on. From Joao and Tzarina’s messy relationship to Margot’s drinking violation, it was almost too much to handle.

Arguably one of the most unforgettable moments during the season was the case of the budgie smugglers. For those who are unaware, budgie smugglers are insanely small and tight underwear for men. While it makes perfect sense for the charter guests to be wearing them to enjoy their vacation, Captain Jason Chambers also had to get in on the fashion statement.

He and the rest of the male crew wore the smugglers, and at the time of the episode’s release, viewers lashed out in discomfort based on the notion that the captain did not want to wear them and was forced to. But, based on one of his most recent interviews, that might have been far from the truth.

Is Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason on Onlyfans?

On October 1, Jason spoke with TV Insider about the fashion moment that fans will never forget.

And while he did double down on not wanting to wear the budgie smugglers again, the reality TV star is not opposed to the idea of being more revealing in the future.

He said, “It’s one of the biggest requests I get, but they are not coming back on by the way. As these seasons dwindle away when I’m old and getting on maybe OnlyFans or something.”

If Captain Jason does decide to pursue OnlyFans, he will not be the only person from the Below Deck franchise. From Courtney Veale to Natalya ‘Nat’ Scudder, the list is surprisingly long.

To stay updated on Below Deck Down Under, make sure to check our page here.