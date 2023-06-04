Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy hints at being cast for The Traitors Season 2

Are any of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast a part of The Traitors Season 2? Daisy just shared her thoughts on the show.

Murder-mystery series, The Traitors, had a very successful premiere season. It featured a star-studded cast, including Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain.

Following the success of the first season, Season 2 of the popular show was confirmed back in February of 2023.

And, while no official cast announcements have been made as of yet, a certain Below Deck Sailing Yacht star just shared their views on joining the show.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy joining The Traitors?

On May 31, Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher had a tell-all Q&A on her Instagram story.

Not only did she touch on the crush that her co-star Engineer Colin Macrae has on her, but she addressed the idea of her starring in The Traitors.

She said, “Yes, I would. I think it looks like so much fun. We got addicted to it. Pretty stressful, though.”

The reality TV star went on the acknowledge Kate’s journey in Season 1 of the show.

Daisy added, “And, yeah I love watching Kate on it. I think she did an absolutely amazing job, although I know she hated it. I do think it is quite stressful, but I think I would really enjoy it. I think it’s a great concept. So Traitors, you need someone, I’m your girl.”

It’s unclear whether or not she is simply answering the question, or if she is alluding to being in the Season 2 cast. There have been recent rumors claiming that Daisy is considering leaving Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Season 2 of The Traitors does not have an official release date.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.