Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder reveals huge doubts about her open relationship

The Below Deck Med second stew Natalya expressed some deep concerns about her non-monogamous relationship with boyfriend.

Natalya Scudder from Below Deck Med found herself in quite a predicament regarding her romantic life. According to the reality star, she fell in love with her boyfriend before learning that he wanted to be in an open relationship with her.

Alternatively, Natalya would rather be in a monogamous relationship. Yet because the Below Deck star was already so invested and attached to her boyfriend, she agreed to his terms. Now, she is beginning to have some serious insecurities and doubts about their dynamic.

Natalya from Below Deck Med struggles in her romance with boyfriend

The second stew on Below Deck Med revealed that she fell head over heels for her boyfriend before realizing he wanted an open relationship. On Season 8 of the Bravo show, Natalya opened up about how distressed she felt over the whole dynamic.

“This open relationship is very new to me,” she said in the sneak peek preview for Season 8, Episode 3. “We haven’t really discussed rules or guidelines.” She went on to say, “I do find other people attractive, and I don’t see myself sleeping with one person for the rest of my life… But it still doesn’t sit right with me, my partner sleeping with someone else.”

According to Natalya, she and her man had been together for four months by the time the show was filmed.

During Season 8 of Below Deck Med, Natalya seemed to have her eye on Luka, aka the latest Bosun. The two openly flirted while going out for drinks to celebrate their first charter.

Whether or not Luka and Natalya’s relationship will develop into something more is still up in the air. Yet based on previews for Season 8, it seems as though Luka will strike up a romance with multiple ladies on the ship.

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med to see what comes of Natalya’s relationship.