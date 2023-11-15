Below Deck Med’s Max makes a bet with Kyle after kissing charter guest Leni

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Kyle makes bets over Max and Leni’s possible romance.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med is bringing in all the attention. From fun controversies on Haleigh Gorman ‘s disappearance to fiery drama between the stews on the deck, Below Deck Med’s new season has us thoroughly entertained.

Kyle Viljoen, the stew who joined the show during Season 7, continues to stay notoriously on board. Meanwhile, Max Salvador, is the new deckhand and is a new face for Below Deck Med fans. During episode 8, the two sit down for a casual chat and it goes haywire.

Kyle bets against Max and Leni’s budding relationship

Bravo Kyle has been at the heart of the drama this season.

In the episode titled “Who Needs Frenemies”, Max Salvador and Kyle Viljoen have a conversation that leads to a very sensitive argument regarding the LGBTQIA+ community.

However, the conversation started with both discussing the kiss Max had with a former charter guest, Leni. Max wondered if there could be something there but Kyle quickly cut off any hopes saying it would never work.

Kyle was so sure that Leni and Max would never work that he willingly placed bets on it. Kyle said, “I am putting my entire season’s tip money that you and Leni will never work out. You are 23, and she is a grown businesswoman.” The two shook hands to that bet. We now anticipate the rest of the season in wait of how this bet will play out.

The same conversation took a wrong turn as Kyle casually said, “Don’t rub your f**king straight d**k around here.” This led to a sensitive argument about LGBTQIA+ community and inclusion. Eventually, another fight between Kyle and crewmate Natalya Scudder broke out.

