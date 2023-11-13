Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen deletes social media following Season 8 backlash

After all of the drama going on in Below Deck Med Season 8, Kyle has deactivated his Instagram account.

One crew member who hasn’t been given the best edit in Season 8 so far is none other than Steward Kyle Viljoen.

He started off messy right at the beginning when he stirred the pot between Tumi and Nat, and their drama still hasn’t died down.

Then, he proceeded to get into a shouting match with newcomer Jessika Asai after she took his offending comment about her supposed lack of yachting experience to Tumi without his permission.

After all of these tense situations back to back, Kyle started to get some serious backlash from viewers. And judging by his recent social media action, he’s had enough of it.

Did Below Deck Med’s Kyle delete his Instagram?

On November 12, people started noticing that Kyle had completely deleted his Instagram account, just days after announcing his debut podcast.

The Below Deck Reddit thread is now full of viewers who suspect that it is alluding to his upcoming potential firing.

One fan wrote, “Possibly deleted it because his sacking episode is due on soon. I hope so anyway.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I keep thinking that it HAS to be him, that Sandy’s yelling at on the bridge in the preview at the beginning of the season…”

The last person before Kyle who deleted or private their page from the Below Deck franchise was Down Under’s Laura Bileskane right before her sexual misconduct firing episode took place.

Is he really protecting himself from an upcoming on-screen firing? Or was it a personal reason for deactivating his social media? Viewers will find out soon enough.

