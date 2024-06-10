Below Deck Med’s Gael flirts with Season 9 costar despite having a boyfriend

Gael Cameron showed interest in deckhand Nathan Gallagher on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9, even though she already has a boyfriend.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 is heating up, and the crew is almost done powering through their first charter while dealing with delayed provisions.

As they work more closely and get to know each other better, it’s only a matter of time before boatmances start to form on the Mustique.

In a clip from Episode 2 airing on June 10, deckhand Gael Cameron begins flirting with her coworker Nathan Gallagher before a crew night out, despite the fact that she has a boyfriend at home.

As Gael came out of her cabin after getting ready to go out, Nathan was in shock when he first saw her.

“Gael, holy f*cking sh*t. She’s attractive. She has a boyfriend, but I owe no loyalty to anyone,” Nathan said in his confessional.

The feeling was mutual, as Gael looked into Nathan’s eyes and flirted with him after she caught his attention.

In the car ride on the way to dinner, Chief Stew Aesha Scott told Gael, “I think Nathan, his eyes popped out of his head when you came out.”

“He’s a cutie,” the deckhand admitted, agreeing with her fellow crew member.

Bravo Gael has feelings for Nathan on Below Deck Med.

According to the Below Deck Med Season 9 trailer, it looks like Gael tries to get involved in a boatmance with Nathan, but she’s hesitant to move forward because she doesn’t want to cheat on her boyfriend.

When viewers watch the rest of the season, they will see if the deckhand stays with her boyfriend, or breaks up with him to pursue a relationship with Nathan.

However, Gael knows she could be taking a huge risk if she chooses Nathan, leaving herself heartbroken with no one if things don’t work out with either of the men.