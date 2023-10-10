Below Deck Med’s disastrous charter ends in messy brawl between crew members

Tensions flared during Season 8, Episode 3 of Below Deck Med following “sh*t show” second charter.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med got even more tumultuous during the second charter. In Episode 3, things were already off to a rocky start from the moment the charter guests boarded the yacht.

For starters, the weather was horrible causing the guests to be unable to set sail.

Yet this was nothing compared to the drama spiraling behind the scenes amongst the crew. After a series of unfortunate mishaps in the second charter, the Below Deck crew became more divided than ever before.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like this crew will be resolving their issues anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck Med Season 8, Episode 3 ended in disaster between crew members

Now that Tumi has been granted the role of chief stew, she knocked Natalya down from second stew to third. During the episode, Kyle was reintroduced to the hit reality series, and Tumi granted him the role of second.

In previous seasons, Kyle was labeled as a pot-stirrer, so many fans were less than thrilled over his return.

It seemed as though Kyle had no problem holding back with the drama this time around either, causing an immediate stir between Tumi and Natalya. The women failed to get along throughout the entire charter, with Natalya even telling everyone on the boat that Tumi would most likely try to get her fired.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After the disastrous “sh*t show” of a charter, Tumi was already at the end of her rope. So when Natalya began to criticize the chief stew, tensions flared. The episode ended with Tumi and Natalya butting heads yet again in a messy brawl.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Look,” said Tumi during her confessional. “I’m a first-time chief stew, but I know what I’m doing. (Natalya) has no respect. She reminds me of a chihuahua: territorial, combative, speaks all the time… And I’ve just had it. We’re done.”

Article continues after ad

Tumi then confronted Natalya, saying “You have been attacking me since day one.”

Article continues after ad

“Um, excuse me?” Natalya snapped back. “You stepped on the boat with the worst attitude… there was no appreciation.”

Tumi finally decided that the best move was to walk away, yet it left their conflict completely unresolved.

Unsurprisingly, fans had a lot to say about the fight between Tumi and Natalya.

Taking to the Below Deck Subreddit, one fan wrote, “I get Natalya is pissed, and I def think Tumi came in with the wrong approach. But Nat has an awful attitude.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan agreed, writing, “I like Tumi and Natalya, but both of them are giving weird energy right from the jump this season.”

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med on Bravo to see if Natalya and Tumi can resolve their issues.