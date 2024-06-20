Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy calls out chef’s “red flag” move with guests

Captain Sandy Yawn revealed why Chef Johnathan Shillingford’s decisions were a “red flag” after the guests complained about his food on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9.

Chef Johnathan Shillingford was in hot water on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 when he served primary charter guest Gigi Fernandez and her friends lackluster food during dinner service.

However, things got worse the next day when the chef prepped his huevos rancheros dish for breakfast too early. This caused Gigi to complain about the cold eggs and inedible dinner to Captain Sandy Yawn.

In a teaser for Episode 4 airing on June 24, Captain Sandy called Chef Jono up to the bridge to tell him that the guests weren’t happy with the food he was serving.

Chef Jono explained that he wanted the eggs to be ready when the guests were expected to wake up at 8:30, but the captain said that eggs should be made to order to avoid them being cold.

“For a chef to say to me that he cooked the eggs when breakfast was supposed to start instead of cooking to order is a huge red flag,” Captain Sandy noted in her confessional.

She added, “But at the same time, he did well last charter. We’re mid-charter now, I have to give him the opportunity to show me that he can do this. Finish this one strong, then I will assess the next charter.”

Viewers believe that Chef Jono may be at risk of being fired later in the season if he doesn’t learn from his mistakes.

During the first charter, he forgot to make late-night snacks when the guests requested them on their preference sheet.

Now that Gigi expressed her disappointment with the food on the Mustique, it might cause the chef to step up his game to please the guests during future charters on Below Deck.