Below Deck Mediterranen’s Natalya reveals details of open relationship as Luka gets flirty

Below Deck Mediterranen’s Natalya has opened up about her unique style of relationship back home, while flirting lightly with Luka.

Below Deck is no stranger to sudden romances blooming between crewmates. In fact, it’d be a surprise if there weren’t at least a couple each season.

However, it’s rare that someone in an open relationship joins the show, even though that setup makes things a lot easier for everyone involved.

Despite this, Natalya isn’t the first Below Deck star to board with this kind of relationship. Adrian, a chef from the main show, also had an open relationship while he was on the show.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Natalya opens up about her open relationship

In a sneak peek released by Bravo, we can see clips of Natalya discussing her relationship structure in confessionals.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Me and my boyfriend have been together for four months, he wants this open relationship which I’m so unsure about, but every guy I’ve ever been with has cheated so I’d rather be in an honest relationship from the start.

“Unfortunately I fell in love with him before I knew this was the style he wanted, so it wasn’t like I knew about it. I already loved him before he mentioned he wanted this style of relationship. I’m half OK with it and I’m half working on trying to be OK with it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“With Luka, there’s no problem with having a flirt. Looking is fine, touching is a no-go… Well, it is, I think, because I’m in an open relationship? Do I need to get approval?”

For more news and updates on Below Deck, check out the fan petition to get Ruan another shot at the show.