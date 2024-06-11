Below Deck Med viewers torn after crew member works for 25 hours straight

Second stew Elena Dubaich was exhausted after working for 25 hours straight on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9, and fans had mixed feelings.

On Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9, second stew Elena Dubaich had a rough night during the first charter.

She tried to wake Chef Johnathan Shillingford to make late-night snacks for the guests, but he didn’t want to get up, so she took it upon herself to cook and didn’t go to sleep until 6:00 a.m.

When Chief Stew Aesha Scott heard about the situation, she told Elena not to stay up too late with the guests and claimed that it would mean she was with them too much.

Below Deck Med fans shared their opinions on Reddit, and were torn about Elena staying up for 25 hours straight to work.

“I love Aesha but her saying Ellie being up until 6 means she’s spending too much time with the guests?! Um hello, it was impossible for her not to, she barely had time to f*ckin breathe!” one fan wrote.

Another user disagreed and said she spent 35 minutes panicking about what she should make for the late-night snacks because she was overwhelmed. They suggested that she start making them drinks instead to save time.

A third viewer on X supported Elena and believed she went above and beyond without complaining. However, Captain Sandy Yawn humiliated her in front of everyone when she discussed the situation at the tip meeting.

Bravo Elena Dubaich makes drinks with the guests on Below Deck Med.

Not only did Elena disagree with the rules, Captain Lee Rosbach also slammed Captain Sandy’s comment to never wake the chef.

Fans felt that Captain Sandy should’ve given her more positive affirmations because she was up for 25 hours tending to the guests alone.

The captain made the stew look like she was wrong instead of praising her for her hard work while dealing with a difficult situation.

In future episodes of Below Deck Med, Elena may have more friction with Captain Sandy if she does something else that she disapproves of.