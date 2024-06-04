Below Deck Med stew slammed for waking up chef to feed guests late-night snacks

Second stew Elena Dubaich was criticized for waking up Chef Johnathan Shillingford when the charter guests asked for food after his shift ended on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 just started, and the premiere episode already had a lot of drama for the crew on the Mustique.

The first charter welcomed young social media influencer guests, who were disappointed when they wanted late-night snacks while Chef Johnathan Shillingford was already asleep.

To fulfill their request for grilled cheese and nachos, second stew Elena Dubaich tried to wake up the chef multiple times, but he wouldn’t budge. In the preview for next week’s episode, Captain Sandy Yawn scolds her and says to “never wake the chef.”

On Reddit, Below Deck Med fans shared their advice for Elena when it came to how she should’ve handled the situation. “I was screaming at the TV, wake up your Chief Stew!” one user wrote.

Another fan agreed and said that Aesha can help Elena decide if she should wake the chef, or step in during her shift to manage the guest’s high expectations.

Bravo Aesha Scott is the Chief Stew on Below Deck Med Season 9.

A third person thought it was a great idea to wake Aesha up, and didn’t think she would be upset if her second stew asked her for help with the guests.

Although Elena was stressed out while tending to the guests by herself, viewers believed that Aesha might have a better solution for her after discussing what happened.

Because Chef Johnathan wasn’t willing to get up when dinner service was over, fans suggested that he make the late-night snacks beforehand so Elena could easily heat them up.

This would allow her avoid cooking the food herself like stew Barbie Pascual did on Below Deck Season 11.

As the charter continues, hopefully Elena will have an easier time dealing with the guests on her own.