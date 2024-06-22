Below Deck Med star spoils ending to Season 9 boatmance

Elena has given an update on where her relationship stands with Season 9 co-star and potential romance candidate Joe.

Viewers can always expect boatmances from any series within the Below Deck franchise, and Med Season 9 is no exception.

Two crew members, Elena Dubaich and Bri Muller have their eyes set on the same deckhand: Joe Bradley. And no, not Joe Bradley from Southern Charm, a yachtie with the same name who works for the same network.

Nonetheless, both have been flirting with him and instead of choosing one woman to get to know, Joe keeps his eyes open and entertains both. Reminding anyone of the Sailing Yacht Season 4 love triangle?

Viewers have been wondering which girl will win him over by the end of the season and whether they sustained a relationship post-Season 9, but now we don’t have to.

Bravo

On June 21, Elena spoke with Reality Tea and revealed her status with Joe. If you were rooting for them to be a couple, she’s got some bad news.

“I have not [spoken to Joe since the show started airing]. I distanced myself from Joe a couple of months ago,” she told the outlet.

“I’m not going to go into that because I don’t want to affect anybody’s perception of him, but I just don’t agree with his behavior. Playing with women like that and not having an issue with that is just a poor character trait that I don’t want to associate with.”

Now we know Elena and Joe didn’t go the distance, unlike Sunny Marquis and Ben Willoughby, the successful BD boatmen from Season 11.

The question remains whether Joe and Bri pursued a relationship after the season wrapped and whether they are still together now. Only time will tell.