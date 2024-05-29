Below Deck Med star on thin ice after admitting she’s afraid of doing laundry

Chief Stew Aesha Scott was concerned when stew Bri Muller revealed that she’s afraid of doing laundry in the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 premiere.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 welcomes Aesha Scott back to the franchise as Chief Stew, but the season already seems to be off to a rough start during the first charter on the Mustique.

In a clip from the premiere episode airing on June 3, Aesha put stew Bri Muller in charge of the laundry, but the charter guests hadn’t gotten their clothes back yet and were wondering what happened after it’d been a while since they sent them in.

“I know that Bri is relatively green, but I asked her to steam like, three things in the laundry. How does anything take this long?” Aesha said in her confessional. “Were you blowing on the garments?”

The former Down Under star quickly confronted Bri to ask her why she hadn’t finished steaming the clothes since it took six hours.

“Are you not very good at laundry or…?” the Chief Stew asked Bri.

“So, it is scary for me, so I do like taking my time to make sure that it’s good,” Bri responded. She didn’t elaborate on why laundry service was something she’s afraid of.

Bravo Bri Muller had trouble with laundry service on Below Deck Med

Aesha ended up stepping in to help the stew steam the clothes more quickly so the guests weren’t disappointed and could have them in time for dinner service.

However, they were still annoyed that the yacht was providing laundry service, but the crew wasn’t fulfilling their needs fast enough.

In her confessional, Bri admitted that she’s been in the yachting industry for two years, and hasn’t made it through a whole charter season.

Aesha is already worried about Bri’s lack of skills in the laundry room, and might have to keep a closer eye on her as the season continues.

Since Below Deck Season 11 had a record number of firings, there could be some crew members who don’t last on Below Deck Med Season 9 either.