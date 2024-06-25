Below Deck Med star hints at relationship ‘difficulties’ after steamy boatmance

Gael Cameron gave a hint about where her relationship stands with her boyfriend after her boatmance with Nathan Gallagher on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9.

Deckhand Gael Cameron put herself in a love triangle on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 when she expressed interest in a boatmance with co-worker Nathan Gallagher while having a boyfriend at home.

Although the crew members haven’t officially formed a relationship yet, Gael was caught by the cameras when she tried to sneak away to sleep with Nathan.

During the June 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gael was asked by a fan how her boyfriend felt about her late-night attempt to hook up with Nathan.

“I was very honest with him. I even told him, I was like ‘Look, I have behaved in ways that I feel like I’m not proud of.'”

The Below Deck star added that she and her boyfriend always had a very ‘chill’ relationship, and didn’t have any insecurities in the early days.

On previous boats they worked on, Gael would spend time on deck with the guys, and her boyfriend would hang out with the girls. However, when she started to have feelings for Nathan during Season 9, things changed.

“At first, I didn’t think anything of it, but then I ended up calling him being like, ‘Hey look, now that you’re not on the boat, I completely understand that I feel like my behavior hasn’t been 100 percent okay.’ And yeah, he understood, kind of,” she added. “But yeah, you know, relationships are difficult.”

When Andy asked Gael if she was still together with her boyfriend, she responded, “I think you just have to wait and see.”

Below Deck Med Season 9 has only just begun, but the deckhand is already aware that she’s taking a risk by flirting with another male crew member on board.

Although Gael admitted that her relationship wasn’t in a good place on the show, she might be worried about her boyfriend watching her boatmance in the episodes, regardless of whether they’re still together or not.