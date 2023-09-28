Below Deck Med star Brooke Boney reveals her father built billion-dollar grocery chain

Brooke Boney is not just one of the stars of Below Deck Med Season 8, but she is also the daughter of a well-known millionaire.

When it comes to reality TV, viewers have a lot of assumptions regarding the type of people who join the shows.

For starters, when it comes to shows like Love Is Blind and Love Island, fans assume that every islander only joins the show for guaranteed fame and not so much the romance.

When it comes to franchises like Below Deck, viewers predict that crew members only sign up for it so that they can be paid double for the work that they already do on a daily basis. And while that definitely is true for some people, that is not the case for Brooke Boney.

Joining Below Deck Mediterranean as a stewardess, Brooke is making her reality TV debut in Season 8. And by all means, she is not in it for the money.

Who is Brooke Boney from Below Deck Med Season 8?

If you are familiar with the Sprouts Farmers Market, then you are familiar with Brooke’s family.

The popular grocery store chain was co-founded by her late father Shon Boney.

It was reported before his passing that his net worth was speculated to be well over $50,000,000. So, needless to say, Below Deck Med is not a cash grab for Brooke but more of an opportunity to showcase her yachting skills and prove that she is not just a rich heir.

Viewers will soon see if Brooke mentions her famous family in the show, or if she attempts to keep it a secret.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.