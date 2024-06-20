Below Deck Med Season 9’s fourth wall moment explained

The fourth wall was broken on an episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 when a cameraman almost caught Gael Cameron trying to hook up with Nathan Gallagher on the boat.

Viewers rarely get to see what goes on behind the scenes in the Below Deck franchise, but occasionally incidents happen where the producers and camera crew have to step in.

For example, on Below Deck Season 6, deckhand Ashton Pineear had a tow line caught around his leg and was pulled into the water on the swim platform, causing a cameraman to jump in and save his life.

Stew Barbie Pascual also broke the fourth wall on Below Deck Season 11 when she was scared to be with deckhand Kyle Stillie because she was worried that her father would watch the show.

Article continues after ad

What was the fourth wall moment on Below Deck Med Season 9?

Bravo Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher broke the fourth wall on Below Deck Med.

On Below Deck Med Season 9, Episode 2, deckhands Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher admitted to wanting to sleep with each other without cameras present after a crew night out.

Article continues after ad

As the crew members tried to find a private place to hook up, Nathan said to Gael, “We need to lose these cameras.” He then texted her and asked, “Where should we meet that has no cameras?” suggesting they go to the starboard bow locker.

In Episode 3, Gael made her way to the deckhand’s secret spot and was caught by a cameraman in the kitchen, who asked if she needed a mic.

Article continues after ad

Gael lied and said that she was getting water to avoid the truth coming out, and didn’t go through with Nathan’s plan because the production crew was watching.

Because Gael would technically be cheating on her boyfriend if she started a boatmance with Nathan, she likely wanted to keep their relationship away from the cameras until she decided to break up with him or not.

There are cameras all around the boat on Below Deck Med, so Nathan and Gael will have to be very clever if they choose to be together on board secretly.