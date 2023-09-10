Below Deck Med Season 8 viewers excited by returning fan favorites

Viewers went wild after the Below Deck Meditteranean trailer showed the return of Tumi, and hinted at crazy boat-mances and boat breakups.

Viewers don’t have long to wait as the new season of Below Deck arrives on September, 25.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this season after season 7 finished on November,14, 2022 – nearly a year ago.

Set in the Italian Riviera, the show promised viewers one of their most exciting seasons yet – with “complicated dynamics,” “unexpected rifts,” and “unprecedented staffing changes.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck fans excited after Mediterranean Season 8 trailer

The new trailer showed some surprises for fans – like the return of Tumi, Kyle and Nat working together again and more.

Article continues after ad

Fans were most excited about the return of Tumi, “I’m happy to see Tumi is back on the BD shows!!” Others were even happier about Tumi being back on the Reality show, “I’m here for all of the Tumi content Bravo can give me”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

But for some, there were faces returning who they did not rave about. Some examples are the duo Kyle and Nat.

Article continues after ad

Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder were notorious during Season 7 of Below Deck Down Under for their tumultuous relationship, at one point blocking each other on Instagram. Fans were confused as to why the two had been reunited even after their social media fallout. “Why put Kyle and Nat together again? They were a toxic combo last time. Both are head stews too working under a head stew who has not done it before…recipe for disaster.”

Article continues after ad

Sandy’s appearance in the trailer was also a source of ire for fans. Below Deck veteran Sandy Yawn originally made an appearance in Season 2. Fans complained, “I knew that was Luka again! And TUMI as Chief! Can’t wait! Unfortunately, we’ll have to put up with Sandy for another season.”

Article continues after ad

Dexerto covers all aspects of Below Deck – Down Under, Meditteranean, and more.