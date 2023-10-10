Below Deck Med fans threaten to stop watching due to “toxic drama” in Season 8

The hit Bravo series Below Deck Med may be known for its drama, yet Season 8 seems to be taking things too far.

Fans of Below Deck tune in to the series for the never-ending drama. Yet in the case of Below Deck Med Season 8, some audiences are choosing to tune out due to the “toxic” nature of this season’s conflicts.

Right off the bat, things got complicated among the crew members. From Ruan’s forged documents to Tumi and Natalya’s beef, fans of the series have become unsettled over how quickly everything has spiraled out of control.

Due to the “toxic” dynamics this season on Below Deck Med, several fans are revealing their plans to bow out from Season 8.

Is Season 8 of Below Deck Med the most dramatic installment yet?

It’s far from uncommon for Below Deck to be filled with drama. Yet according to some audiences, Season 8 of Below Deck Med might be taking all the cattiness a little too far.

Although the crew is only on the second charter, there has already been enough conflict to fill out an entire season. For many fans, it has gotten to the point where it’s no longer fun to watch.

Due to the destructive aura of this season, multiple fans have revealed their disappointment with the eighth installment.

“Honestly, all of this starting from the first episode has been uncomfortable to watch,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Subreddit. “Am I the only one who’s not entertained at all? I’m not on anyone’s team, it’s just really disappointing and not good TV. Why does BDM always end up with such terrible seasons?”

Another fan agreed, writing, “I can’t believe I actually watched every episode last season. I think I might actually give up this season.”

“This crew dynamic with Kyle, Tumi, and Natalya all undercutting each other may actually be so toxic that I will not be able to watch the entirety of this season,” said another viewer.

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med to see if the crew can resolve their drama.