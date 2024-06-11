Below Deck Med fans slam “shady” editing as Aesha reveals truth about provisions mixup

Below Deck Mediterranean fans questioned the show’s editing after Chief Stew Aesha Scott revealed a behind-the-scenes secret about the provisions issue.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 started off on the wrong foot when the yacht’s provisions were delayed and the charter guests requested rosé, but it was never delivered to the boat.

Because the guests were upset to be without rosé for most of the charter, deckhands Nathan Gallagher and Joe Bradley went to another yacht to buy four bottles from the captain.

When viewers heard about the provisions mixup, they wondered why the crew couldn’t just go to a store in port to buy wine, since it’s been done on previous Below Deck Med seasons.

“Why couldn’t someone take the tender? Why didn’t someone run to a store before you left port?” a fan commented on Chief Stew Aesha Scott’s Instagram post.

“We did! We got six bottles thinking the provisions were coming in a couple of hours,” Aesha replied.

Bravo Chief Stew Aesha Scott set the record straight on the provisions situation.

The comment was shared on Reddit, and a user was confused about why the crew claimed there was no rosé when they had gone to the store. “They did go to the store for wine…” the fan wrote.

“Freaking production being shady as hell again. This is getting really old. You just know they closely read the fan subs and pages to see if they got that kind of reaction,” another viewer chimed in.

A third person agreed and said they wish the producers would understand that the show is interesting enough without the producers needing to manipulate or lie to viewers.

After Aesha revealed the truth about the provisions mixup on Below Deck Med, fans assumed that the issue was likely scripted and created for drama.

Now, they are questioning whether the show is real or the storylines are made up for shock value and entertainment. Will this be the only real vs. on-screen discrepancy this season?