Below Deck Med fans put off by episode format

Below Deck Med fans have voiced their dislike of the one-episode-a-week format on the hit Bravo series.

Fans of Below Deck Med are thrilled that the Bravo series has returned, seemingly with more drama than ever before. Yet one aspect of the current season that has viewers rather frustrated is the one-episode-a-week format.

Fans of the franchise just got served a whole season of Below Deck Down Under, where viewers were blessed with double episodes. As a result, the cut down to one episode a week feels off-putting to fans in comparison.

Considering audiences will have to wait every Monday for all the Below Deck drama to unfold, viewers are worried that this episode format will mislead fans with cliffhangers that end up going nowhere.

Fans of Below Deck Med Season 8 are upset with the one-episode-a-week format

Perhaps dedicated fans of Below Deck have gotten used to the double-episode format that was provided with the latest installment of Below Deck Down Under Season 2. Now that Below Deck Med is only showing 50-minute installments per week, fans are starting to feel nostalgic for the old format.

Taking to the Below Deck Subreddit, Below Deck audiences voiced their complaints.

“I wish we got more than one episode a week,” one fan wrote. “I know it’s greedy, but if they’re gonna start this ‘to be continued’ sh*t for dramatic effect, I’m gonna get frustrated.”

Another fan was quick to agree. They wrote, “I totally agree! The one-episode cliffhanger to keep people watching is always some BS nothing when they pick back up the following week.”

They continued writing, “I mean, this week was TBC, and look at where we pick up in this preview —nothing major. No big drama. Just more tension. I mean technically, EVERY episode can be ‘to be continued’ because we pick up each week where we left off. So don’t make it a cliffhanger to keep us tuned in. We’ve been to the puppet show. We’ve seen the strings.”

Stay tuned to Bravo for more episodes of Below Deck Med.