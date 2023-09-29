Below Deck Med fans petition for Ruan’s “second chance” on show

Fans of Below Deck Med are requesting Ruan Irving return as the bosun, claiming he deserves another shot on the show.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med saw Ruan Irving kicked off the boat due to paperwork issues. After not being able to get his proper originals or Yachtmasters sorted out in time, Ruan was asked to leave by Captain Sandy until he could get everything sorted out.

According to Captain Sandy, she said there was a “0.5% chance” that he would be able to get all his proper certificates on time, and that his allegedly forged tickets were “a big red flag.”

But after Ruan went on Instagram to explain himself, many fans petitioned for the former bosun to be offered a second chance.

Does Ruan from Below Deck Med deserve a second chance on the show?

Following Ruan Irving’s clumsy departure from Below Deck Med, the former bosun went on social media to offer an explanation.

According to Ruan, he was “scammed” regarding his Yachtmasters which displayed another man’s face on the ticket.

Furthermore, Ruan was dealing with the sudden death of his best friend which was all caught on camera in episode 1.

As a result, many fans of Below Deck Med were under the impression that Ruan should’ve been cut some slack and that he deserves another chance as bosun.

“Can’t wait until you come back!” one fan wrote on his post.

Another agreed, writing, “You deserve a second chance next season for sure!!”

“Go back next season!!!!” said another fan. “You deserve a second chance.”

Yet despite the outpour of support, several other fans remained skeptical of Ruan, and don’t think he has the proper qualifications to return. Plus, many Below Deck viewers were put off by the fact that he told Captain Sandy he went to school for his Yachtmasters in Monaco when Sandy retorted that there is no school in Monaco.

“Doubt if he’ll be back on Sandy’s watch,” another viewer said. “Still a question regarding the school in Monaco.”

Another commenter agreed, saying, “So why did you say you sent to school in Monaco when there isn’t a school in Monaco? This part still doesn’t make sense???”

Keep watching Below Deck Med to see if Ruan will make a return.