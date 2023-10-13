Below Deck Med fans defend Max Salvador after heavy accent sparks criticism

After facing criticism on Below Deck Med for his heavy French accent, fans are defending new-comer Max Salvador on social media.

Max Salvador from Below Deck Med has just boarded the Mustique yacht in Episode 3 of the eighth season. Although he’s received a warm welcome from several fans, he’s also facing criticism from others over his heavy French accent.

According to some viewers of the Bravo series, his accent is too difficult to understand. Therefore, some audiences are under the impression that he shouldn’t be on the show.

Yet other fans have been quick to come to Max’s defense, claiming he has every right to be a crew member on Below Deck Med. They added that he works twice as hard as everyone else due to the language barrier, which should be celebrated rather than criticized.

Below Deck Med new deckhand Max gets defended by fans over his accent

According to newcomer Max Salvador, this is his first time on a yacht where he has to face a language barrier. Although he has been yachting for four years, and was even a Bosun at one point, he admits there is a lot more of a struggle this time around.

“I have four years of yachting experience,” he revealed in the sneak peek trailer for Season 8, Episode 4. “But this is the first time I’m doing an English operation… So for me, that is hard.”

Many fans were divided over Max’s heavy french accent, taking to the Instagram comments to discuss.

“Why can’t they get people on here that we can UNDERSTAND,” one fan wrote in critique of his heavy accent.

“They must use the same hiring process as McDonald’s,” said another fan.

Yet others ran to Max’s defense in the comments, claiming that the fact that he can speak more than one language is admirable.

“Weird how many people can’t handle hearing an accent,” one fan wrote. “Try interacting with other people that are speaking a second or third language. I bet most complaining only speak one.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “Yessss. 99% of people that complain speak only their native language and in a very limited way.”

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med to see what comes of Max’s journey.