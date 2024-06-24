Below Deck Med fans convinced Season 9 chef will be replaced by this alum

Below Deck Mediterranean fans are predicting that Chef Johnathan Shillingford from Season 9 could be replaced by a Season 7 crew member.

The charter guests were disappointed with Chef Johnathan Shillingford’s food on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 after he cooked eggs that were too cold during breakfast service.

Captain Sandy Yawn thought it was a red flag for the chef to make the eggs before the guests woke up, and gave him a warning after primary charter guest Gigi Fernandez complained.

Because Chef Jono has made several mistakes on Below Deck Med so far, fans on Reddit are convinced that he will be replaced later in the season.

Article continues after ad

“Taking bets on who will end up being the replacement chef on Med once this guy is fired… My bet is Chef Dave,” the original poster wrote.

Another fan agreed and said Chef Dave White from Below Deck Med Season 7 is a great guess, because he was in the audience on the June 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live when Captain Sandy made an appearance.

Article continues after ad

A different viewer on X also found it interesting that Chef Dave was an audience member on the late-night talk show, and begged for Chef Jono to be swapped for him on Below Deck Med Season 9.

Article continues after ad

Bravo Chef Dave from Below Deck Med Season 7

Although Chef Dave caused drama on Season 7 due to his relationship history with Chief Stew Natasha Webb, he attended Captain Sandy’s wedding to Leah Shafer, hinting that they’re still close.

Captain Sandy claimed that he was the ‘best chef’ she’s had on Below Deck, and was impressed with his food when she worked with him on the motoryacht Home.

Now that Chef Jono has been called out by the captain, viewers will have to keep tuning into see if he takes her feedback, or is possibly replaced by the Below Deck Med alum.