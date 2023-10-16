Below Deck Med fans can’t get over Ruan Irving’s “weird” Instagram bio

Ruan Irving was only in one episode of Below Deck Med Season 8, but based on his IG bio, you would never know it.

Season 8 has already been a rollercoaster for Below Deck Mediterranean, and while it isn’t all of his fault, it started with Ruan Irving.

Cast as the Bosun for the season, his job was to manage all of the deckhands and be a leader in the sense of making sure that all of the charters ran smoothly.

Instead, he held everybody back when he brought forged documents instead of the proper documents he needed to get on the yacht.

Because of this hiccup, Captain Sandy was forced to leave him on land and the season had to continue after this chaotic start. He ended up being replaced by Down Under’s Luka Brunton.

Despite making it only an episode, Ruan wants to make the entire world recognize that he is still a reality TV star regardless of his runtime.

Bravo

What is Ruan Irving from Below Deck Med doing on IG?

The first line of Ruan’s Instagram bio reads “Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8”, which is ironic because he was only in it for a few minutes.

His description also says ‘Yacht Captain’, which was not his role on the show.

Nevertheless, viewers on Reddit are getting an absolute kick out of this.

One fan wrote, “It’s so weird to have below deck in your bio when you were in one episode and got fired for lying about your credentials and paperwork lmao.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “He had like 48 seconds of screen time, I watched it last night and I couldn’t pick him out in a lineup!”

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.