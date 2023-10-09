Below Deck Med fans blast Luka for not knowing origin of his tattoo

Below Deck Med audiences are dissing Bosun Luka for seemingly not knowing the cartoon character permanently inked on his body.

Luka from the Below Deck franchise has quickly become a fan favorite on the hit Bravo series. Not only do fans love his happy-go-lucky personality, but they also respect his work ethic. His work ethic was what eventually granted him status as Bosun, which Captain Sandy proudly promoted him to.

Yet no reality TV personality comes without their myriad criticisms from audiences, and even Luka is no exception to that rule.

Now, audiences are calling the Below Deck cast member out for seemingly not knowing the origin behind his own tattoo.

Fans of Below Deck criticize Luka for not knowing the TV character tattooed on him

When Luka and the crew went out for drinks following their first charter in Season 8, Episode 2, he and Natalya got to know each other better.

While chatting, Natalya pointed out his big tattoo of Otto from the Nickelodeon cartoon, “Rocket Power.” Yet based on the show’s subtitles, Luka said the character tattooed on his body was from a different Nickelodeon cartoon from the time, Rugrats.

This mistake has left fans rather frustrated with Luka for not even knowing the story behind his body ink.

Of course, fans had a lot to say about Luka’s slip-up. Taking to the Below Deck Subreddit, viewers discussed the incident.

“So that makes 2 ugly and weird choices for tattoos for Luka,” one fan wrote, referring to the notable butterfly tattoo in the middle of his chest.

Another agreed, writing, “Coming from the guy with a butterfly tattoo on his chest…I don’t think he puts a lot of thought into his tattoos.”

“WE FOUND A FLAW!!” said another viewer, referring to Luka’s seemingly flawless persona. “An unforgivable one at that,” they jokingly added.

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med to follow Luka on his journey as Bosun.