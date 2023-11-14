Below Deck Med fans are convinced one Season 8 star is “hiding” from cameras

Below Deck Mediterranean fans are questioning where one of the members of the Season 8 crew has gone. Haleigh Gorman has disappeared, according to some, so what’s happening?

The new season of Below Deck Med Season 8 cast brought in a good mix of old and familiar faces. Captain Sandy is back and so are crew members Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder.

Among the new and unfamiliar faces was Haleigh Gorman, working on the Deck crew.

Article continues after ad

Previously she had been working on small ships and mostly enjoyed “hiking, scuba diving, fishing, and yoga.” Because of her hilarious personality, Haleigh became a fan favorite really fast. But as the season progressed we have been seeing less and less of her.

Article continues after ad

Now, viewers are starting to question Haleigh’s whereabouts.

Where is Haleigh Gorman hiding on Below Deck Med?

Bravo TV

Haleigh got everyone’s attention after her baby manatees and feet pics comment when asked about what her dream job was.

Apparently, she just wants to give her love to baby manatees and walruses. She said, “I don’t care how much it pays, I’ll hug walruses all day, and I’ll sell feet pics to compensate.”

Article continues after ad

Fans of the show have been noticing that Haleigh’s screen time subsequently reduced as the season progressed.

She is now being called “this season’s NPC”. It’s come to a point that many are even coming up with random conspiracy theories for her ‘disappearance’ – despite her remaining on the cast.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A Redditor suggested that Below Deck producers are hiding Haleigh somewhere ‘below decks’.

Others are offering different, more logical, assumptions. Many of the cast members who choose to just do their job and avoid interpersonal drama tend to fade into the background.

Article continues after ad

One Reddit user commented: “I was wondering the same thing. I guess she’s not causing any drama, just doing her job and being a little silly.”

Haleigh Gorman Haleigh has gone missing on the super yacht, Below Deck fans claim.

Another said: “There have been a few people throughout the seasons who kind of just do their jobs and fade into the background, drama-free. You almost forget they’re there until you see them with other people.”

Article continues after ad

A few viewers have gone on record to say they don’t appreciate the move by Below Deck editors.

Article continues after ad

A user on Reddit commented: “Bravo dropped the ball here. We’re getting all the annoying Natalya crap plus the dumb Kyle-generated drama and it’d be so much better focusing on Haleigh and maybe Luka. She’s low-key hilarious.”

Stay updated with Below Deck and other popular reality TV shows by checking out our coverage.