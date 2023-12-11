Below Deck Med drunk charter guest walks in on half-naked Season 8 cast member

Everyone meet Amish, the most chaotic charter guest that Below Deck Med Season 8 has ever had (so far).

The mid-season trailer revealed that the second half of Season 8 would be filled with romance, specifically love triangles among the crew members.

But it didn’t expose the fact that the cast was about to come face-to-face with one of the most rambunctious charter guests the show had ever seen.

Despite not even being the primary guest, a man named Amish is about to get the spotlight for getting drunk and acting out. Introduced in Episode 11, he didn’t seem so bad initially, but unfortunately for the crew, he got worse as time passed.

What did Amish do in Below Deck Med Season 8?

In the preview for Episode 12, which was released by Bravo on December 5, Amish is drunk after drinking a lot of alcohol at the dinner. But, instead of going to sleep like the other charter guests, he decided to explore the yacht instead. Which was definitely a bad idea.

Initially, he opens the door of Jessika Asai and Lily Davison’s shared room while they are both lying down in bed.

After apologizing, Amish closed their room door and opened yet another door, which ended up being Chef Jack Luby’s room. Jack turns to look at Amish and it’s clear he’s wearing nothing but underwear.

This is one of the first times a charter guest has ever been inside the crew’s quarters, especially without any permission.

Viewers will soon see how the rest of the crew members react to Amish’s behavior and whether or not Captain Sandy Yawn does anything about it.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.