Below Deck Med chef slammed after serving guests “inedible” breakfast

The primary charter guest complained about Chef Johnathan Shillingford’s cold eggs during breakfast service on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9.

Chef Johnathan Shillingford is making his debut on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9, but he’s already made some mistakes this season.

During the first charter, he forgot to prepare late-night snacks for the guests, so second stew Elena Dubaich and deckhand Gael Cameron had to step in because he wouldn’t wake up to help.

In the June 17 episode of Below Deck Med, Chef Johnathan made another error when he cooked the guests eggs for breakfast too early after he made huevos rancheros before they were even awake.

Even though the chef was warned by the stews, he still let the eggs sit for an hour and a half before serving them to the guests.

When primary charter guest Gigi Fernandez tried the huevos rancheros, she noticed that they were too cold and sent them back.

She immediately went to the bridge to complain to Captain Sandy Yawn about how disappointed she was with Chef Johnathan’s food and said it didn’t meet her high standards.

The night before, the chef served chicken and chocolate sponge cake for dinner. Captain Sandy admitted in her confessional that the food was too ordinary to serve on a superyacht in the Mediterranean.

Gigi even reflected on her Below Deck Med Season 9 experience on Instagram after the episode aired and shared her honest opinion.

“Such a fun gathering with amazing friends in a spectacular location but sadly the food was just inedible. For me to not finish a plate of chocolate cake…. You know it had to be bad!” she wrote in the caption.

Gigi’s charter is only one day in, and viewers will have to tune in next week to see if Chef Johnathan stops cooking basic food, or if he is fired by Captain Sandy and replaced with another chef.

