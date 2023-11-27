Below Deck Med Chef Jack Luby pokes fun at ridiculous Season 8 preference sheet

Surprisingly, eggs are the food that consistently drives Below Deck Med’s Chef Jack Luby crazy in Season 8.

One of the biggest challenges that the crews in the Below Deck franchise are faced with is preference sheets.



These are the recommendations and requests from the charter guests on what they want to eat and what they want to do. The more they are able to accommodate their needs, the higher the chance of getting an amazing tip to split evenly.

Article continues after ad

For the chefs, they are tasked with making sure they follow the necessary dietary restrictions and deliver high-quality food from a cuisine of the guests’ choice.

Article continues after ad

Mediterranean’s Season 8 Chef Jack Luby has not been fond of the preference sheets he’s received so far, and this new one might have taken the cake.

Bravo

What is Below Deck Med’s Chef Jack upset about?

On November 22, Bravo released a preview for Episode 10 on YouTube.

The video showed the team sitting down and reading the requests from the upcoming charter.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Breakfast should be served to order, but please note that the primary does not eat eggs outdoors,” Jack read off the preference sheet.

Immediately, he ripped into the request, genuinely confused by the sentence he just read out loud.

“How do you find out that you don’t eat eggs outside? Like what happened, did like some seagull come and eat your dinner or something,” he vented in a confessional.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, he will be able to keep his criticism to himself and not unleash it on the primary when she comes on the yacht. If so, the crew can kiss a decent tip goodbye.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.