Below Deck Med charter guests forced to leave boat in Episode 2 twist

Below Deck Med charter guests were forced to leave the yacht following an unfortunate incident in Season 8, Episode 2.

Below Deck Med has already gotten off to a very rocky start. In Season 8, Episode 1 of the hit Bravo series, fans watched as the ex-bosun Ruan Irving was forced to leave following paperwork issues.

Viewers would think things would calm down a bit by Episode 2, yet based on the sneak peek trailer, this is far from the case.

Following a series of mishaps, the charter guests were forced to leave the boat and sent ashore.

Below Deck Med guests had to leave the boat for safety reasons

In Season 8, Episode 2 of Below Deck Med, harsh winds led to a literal rocking of the boat. As a result of the unsteady winds, the charter guests who were friends of Captain Sandy, ended up terribly seasick.

At their request, they asked Captain Sandy if they could get off the boat and head on land.

Of course, The Captain agreed with their request, hoping that her friends wouldn’t ditch her following the unfortunate situation.

One of her friends also happened to be her doctor, so Captain Sandy jokingly hoped she wouldn’t have to find a new one.

“You know, having my friends on board, I feel bad,” Captain Sandy began. “We’re down team members… We need to find a way to give these guys everything that they paid for. Because if this charter doesn’t go well, I’m gonna have to find a new doctor.”

Yet to add to the misfortune, the guests had to board the tender in order to get taken to shore. Luka, who now serves are the bosun, explained the situation. “The unfortunate thing is, the tender moves a lot more than the big boat,” he said. “They’ve got about 10 minutes of absolute torture before they get ashore.”

Stay tuned for all new episodes of Below Deck Med on Bravo.