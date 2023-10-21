Below Deck Med cast member leaves Season 8 after being rushed to hospital

Jessika Asai is one of the fan-favorite cast members of Bravo’s Below Deck Med. Yet, her time on Season 8 might be coming to an end soon.

Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean is a few episodes in and it’s already been going downhill fast.

Most of the season is focused on the drama between Tumi Mhlongo and Nat Scudder, which only gets more chaotic by the episode. It doesn’t help that Kyle Viljoen has managed to stir the pot between the two of them.

Article continues after ad

But, to be fair, they aren’t the only crew members making it a disappointing season. Because of Ruan Irving and his forged document incident, he almost jeopardized the entire Season 8.

Article continues after ad

Not only did Ruan not continue past Episode 1, but Stewardess Brooke Boney has also left because of her temporary assignment.

With two stars already ending their reality TV debut, Season 8 cannot afford for a third member to hit the road. However, that ship might have already sailed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Bravo

Is Jessika leaving Below Deck Med Season 8?

Bravo released a preview for Episode 5, and while the clip was short, it did unfortunately show that one of the show’s fan favorites is not feeling well.

Per the video, newcomer Jessika Asai came down with a sore throat and went to see Captain Sandy Yawn about her condition. Because she wasn’t sure of her health condition and whether or not it would affect the other crew members, Sandy advised Jessika to leave the boat and head straight to the hospital.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, Jessika will heal quickly and will be able to return to the season as soon as possible. If not, then Captain Sandy will have to find yet another Season 8 replacement.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.