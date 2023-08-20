Below Deck fans want an episode from the charter guests’ POV

Below Deck fans are campaigning for the show to start sharing more of the charter guests’ perspectives on their trips.

When it comes to Below Deck, there are a lot of entertaining members of the show.

The main source of drama and laughter is the crew. But, you can’t talk about Below Deck without mentioning the charter guests.

Each season features multiple different groups of charter guests that are looking to have some fun. Some of them can be very annoying for both the viewers and the crew. However, a lot of charter guests can end up being the highlights of their episodes.

That being said, viewers are starting to campaign for charter guests to get more of the spotlight on the show.

Do Below Deck fans want a charter guests-focused episode?

On August 18, a Below Deck fan took to Reddit to share their idea of a charter guest-focused episode.

The Reddit user wrote, “Below Deck could find a fun group of people and film their reactions based on how the crew is accommodating them. I just think it would be fun to hear some confessional room interviews with the guests!”

Since the post, tons of fans have shared their support for the concept.

One fan wrote, “Think they should have a show at the end to follow up with charter guests.”

Another BD fan chimed in and wrote, “Ok but I would love a guest confessional cam.”

Maybe because of all of the positive fan feedback, Bravo will actually consider implementing more of a charter guest focus for Below Deck or the other shows under the franchise going forward. Only time will tell.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.