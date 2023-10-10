Below Deck fans put off by Chef Jack’s complaints about guests’ dietary requests

Fans of Below Deck Med have complained about Chef Jack’s attitude towards special meal requests. But some viewers are on his side

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has a new Chef in town, aka the “Kitchen Wizard,” Jack Luby.

Jack has been passionate about cooking since he was a teenager and has expressed a deep love for whipping up culinary masterpieces in the kitchen.

Yet one thing he doesn’t seem to enjoy is strict dietary requests from guests.

Whether it’s vegan dishes or gluten-free meals, Chef Jack, along with several previous Below Deck chefs, had their gripes over these special requests.

In response to Chef Jack’s complaints, several fans of the Bravo series have expressed disdain for his attitude towards dietary restrictions.

Below Deck Med fans are upset with Chef Jack’s attitude towards dietary requests

On Below Deck Med, Chef Jack Luby was upset over the fact that he had to make a vegan dish. Before that, he complained about making eggs since he “hates eggs.” Some Below Deck viewers have picked up on this behavior and took to the Below Deck Subreddit to discuss.

“Every season that I have watched always had a chef complaining (and sometimes making fun of guests) who have a dietary restriction,” one fan wrote in a post. “As someone with Celiac, this really bothers me. Do you think I want to eat like this?”

They continued, adding, “I know it can be an inconvenience but you’re a professional, private chef. It comes with the job. It’s like if a nurse made fun of/complained every time they had a patient who was throwing up. It sucks but it is part of the profession. Even if that guest is choosing to eat ____ free rather than for a medical reason.”

Yet alternatively, some other fans defended Chef Jack, saying it’s not uncommon for people to complain about their jobs. “Everyone complains about their job,” the fan wrote. “They’re not complaining to the guest, just to their coworkers or in private.”

Another fan agreed, saying, “Literally this. They aren’t complaining to the guests’ faces, they’re venting behind the scenes and we just see it because there are cameras there.”

Stay tuned for more episodes of Below Deck Med on Bravo.