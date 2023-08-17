Below Deck Down Under’s Laura continues to defend Luke following his firing

Laura from Below Deck Down Under

Laura from Below Deck Down Under is defending her old shipmate, Luke Jones, following their separate firings due to sexual misconduct.

Laura Bileskalne from Below Deck Down Under has been actively defending Luke Jones after both were let go from their jobs. The former cast mates were fired by Captain Chambers for sexual misconduct against two other crew members on the yacht – Margot and Adam, respectively.

While Luke Jones has mostly kept quiet about his actions, Laura has been rather vocal on social media about all that transpired.

Now, the former second steward is going out of her way to defend Luke.

Laura from Below Deck Down Under continues to defend Luke after sexual misconduct

Laura from Below Deck Down Under developed a keen interest in both Adam Kodra and Luke Jones. While she shared a romantic fling with Luke, he ultimately told her that he would prefer they just be friends.

It seems as though Laura is taking that friendship a bit too seriously, because she is now vocalizing her support for Luke following their firings.

The former second steward was quick to call out viewers who have labeled Luke as a “predator.”

She said, “I don’t take sh*t from anyone who has not actually watched. Don’t make up a predator from someone who have a HUG to a girl who willingly kissed 25 mins ago. Get over yourself and your bs. I know what is wrong or right and you will not change my mind, no matter how hard you try.”

Laura proceeded to double down on her statement.

“I will stay loyal to myself and my friend @lukebonesjones,” she wrote via her Instagram story. “I never do or ever will stand up for what is wrong.” Laura continued, later adding, “I am a hustler and you have nothing on me. #Hatersgonnahate. And that’s on you.”

Stay tuned for new episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.